Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Grizzlies' mercurial guard's availability (March 19)

Ja Morant won’t feature in the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. He is listed as out in Memphis’ injury report with a hamstring injury. It is the same injury that ruled him out of Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. This will be his third straight miss.

Ad

The left hamstring soreness is a new injury as Morant was already dealing with a lingering right shoulder soreness before that. The shoulder issue kept him out of the game against the Miami Heat on Saturday. It also bothered him at the beginning of the month and forced him to miss two games.

Morant played six straight games between the misses and averaged 31.3 points and 7.7 assists per game. Morant has played in just 43 games this season, averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals. He has also dealt with back, knee and foot injuries.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Besides Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will be without Lamar Stevens (right shoulder) and Zyon Pullin (knee) on Wednesday. Santi Aldama (calf) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (wrist) are questionable.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis is currently No. 5 in the West with a 43-26 record and is looking to move into the top four to ensure home-court advantage in at least the opening series of the playoffs.

How has Ja Morant fared against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Ja Morant has faced the Portland Trail Blazers in 11 regular-season games so far in his career. Morant has a 6-5 advantage in those games and averaged 24.6 points, 9.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Ad

His best performance against the Trail Blazers came during a 123-119 loss on Feb. 16, 2022. Morant had 44 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He went 21 of 25 from the free-throw line. He also added 11 assists and one block but it wasn’t enough to get a win.

How and where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Moda Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.