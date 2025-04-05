Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Knicks star's status (April 5)

Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for the New York Knicks' matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The star guard's participation will be a game-time decision.

Ad

Brunson has missed the Knicks' last 14 outings and the Knicks went 8-6 without him in that duration. He is likely to face restrictions in playtime even if he makes his return from injury in the upcoming game.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Brunson sprained his right ankle during overtime of the Knicks' loss to the LA Lakers on Mar. 6. His status was recently upgraded to questionable and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Brunson had been "cleared for basketball activities" on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With six regular games remaining for the Knicks, including two back-to-back nights, Brunson can afford to sit out for just two more games to cross the 65-game mark and qualify for end-of-season awards.

Jalen Brunson stats vs Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Brunson has played 18 games against the Atlanta Hawks in his career and has won 11 of them. He averaged 19.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists across the games.

Ad

Saturday's matchup will be the Knicks and Brunson's fifth and final encounter against the Hawks this season, including their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 26.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists as the Knicks won their last two meetings to go 2-2 in their ongoing season series.

Across the 61 games he's played so far in the season, Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0% from the field, including 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Ad

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-28 record and have secured their spot in the playoffs. Following their 105-124 road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, they are now 6-4 in their last 10 outings.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks stand eighth in the East with a 36-40 record and are fighting to maintain their top-two spot in the play-in tournament. They have won four of their last 10 matchups and are on a two-game losing streak following their 118-120 road loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Ad

How to watch New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Knicks-Hawks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It will be televised locally on FDSSE and MSG and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More