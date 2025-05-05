Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update on Knicks superstar ahead of Game 1 showdown (May 5)

Jalen Brunson is not listed on the New York Knicks’ injury report for Game 1 of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Thus, barring any unforeseen mishap in the lead up to the game, Brunson should suit up on Monday.
This should be an entertaining series between two of the most historic franchises in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics got here after beating the Orlando Magic in five games, while the Knicks beat the Pistons in six hard-fought games.
Brunson suffered an injury scare during a Game 5 106-103 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday. He appeared to twist his right ankle and left the game. However, he returned shortly after to finish the game.
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans as Jalen Brunson missed 15 straight games between March 7 to April 5 due to an ankle injury. While there were some concerns if he would play in Game 6, he didn’t feature on the injury report and played.
He had his best performance of the series with 40 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He also hit the game winning 3 over Ausar Thompson.
How did Jalen Brunson fare in Round 1 against Detroit Pistons?
The Detroit Pistons really showed out in Round 1 against the New York Knicks. Just a year removed from having the worst record in the league, Cade Cunningham and Co. proved that they are a future contender. If not for a missed foul call in Game 4, the series could have easily gone to seven games.
New York relied heavily on Jalen Brunson to guide the team to a 4-2 win. He featured in all six games and led the team in scoring with 31.5 points, while shooting 43.6%. He also averaged 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
How and where to watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 of NBA Playoffs?
The New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 of NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
