Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Knicks All-Star's status (April 11)

The Knicks have listed All-Star Jalen Brunson as available in the coming contest against the Boston Celtics for their fifth and final matchup of the season on the road on Thursday. It is included in the NBA's five-game lineup for today.

Heading into the final stretch of their regular season campaign, the New York Knicks are confronting a critical moment with their playoff positioning hanging precariously in the balance. Presently holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, they trail the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit in second place, by a mere one game.

The Knicks are under pressure as both the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers are hot on their trail, each just a game behind in the rankings. With such fierce competition breathing down their necks, the Knicks cannot afford any missteps in their upcoming trio of contests.

Jalen Brunson is coming off his standout performance for the Knicks once again, delivering a remarkable 45-point outing, marking his second consecutive game surpassing the 40-point mark. In a solid supporting role, OG Anunoby contributed 24 points, while Donte DiVincenzo chipped in with 21 points of his own.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

In the opening moments of their 107-98 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 3, Jalen Brunson encountered an injury, necessitating aid to exit the court. The injury seemed to manifest as he attempted a jump shot following a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein during the same sequence.

Coach Tom Thibodeau disclosed that the MRI findings for Brunson's left knee indicated no significant concerns. Nonetheless, the standout point guard was absent for the subsequent matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Earlier, Brunson had missed another game due to cervical spasms in the neck prior to their clash with the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27. Preceding his absence against the Mavericks on Feb. 8, he faced yet another setback with a right ankle sprain sustained during the game against the Grizzlies on Feb. 7.

This occurrence unfolded during a crucial moment in the fourth quarter, with the Knicks holding a 105-95 advantage and just over five minutes remaining. While driving into the paint from the left side, Brunson appeared to roll his right ankle outward, resulting in visible discomfort.

Subsequently, he required assistance to exit the court and proceeded to the locker room, ultimately not returning to the game.