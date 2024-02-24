Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Knicks All-Star's status (February 24)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as available and will play against Eastern Conference rivals Boston Celtics on Saturday at home. This will be the fourth game of their season series after losing three straight.

He contributed significantly in helping snap the Knicks' four-game losing streak as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 110-96 on Thursday.

In 39 minutes, Brunson notched 21 points, two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals on 5 of 18 shooting, including 0 of 4 from beyond the arc. He went perfect from the charity stripe, going 11 of 11, and boasted a +20 net rating, indicating that the Knicks outscored the 76ers by 20 points in the time he played.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

The Knicks' All-Star suffered a right ankle sprain, although avoiding a more severe injury on Feb. 7. With the Knicks ahead 105-95 and 5:31 left in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies, Brunson made a move to drive into the paint from the left wing, during which he seemed to twist his right ankle outward.

He visibly winced in pain on the court before being escorted to the locker room, and he didn't make a return to the game. Up until this point, Brunson had a strong health record for the season, sitting out just three games and appearing in 53.

Jalen Brunson stats vs. Boston Celtics

In the 14 games played against the Boston Celtics, he has gone 7-7 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks and Knicks.

He has averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, including career-highs in each stat with 29 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and three steals.

In the Knicks and Celtics head-to-head matchups, he has averaged 21.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists with 1.6 steals on 41.1% shooting, including 26.8% from the 3-point line on 6.6 attempts.

New York has emerged as a somewhat unexpected contender, and the organization was notably proactive in the trade market. The acquisition of OG Anunoby from the Raptors provided a significant boost, complementing All-Star guard's efforts on the court.

Additionally, the Knicks bolstered their lineup by securing Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons, capitalizing on an opportunity to be competitive.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks?

The high-profile matchup between the Celtics and Knicks is set for national broadcast on ABC, with the game commencing at 8:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. This contest is part of the NBA's triple-header lineup.

Additionally, viewers can catch the game on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which offers access to NBA TV and includes a week-long free trial for new subscribers.