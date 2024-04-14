Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on Knicks guard's status (April 14)

The New York Knicks have listed their All-Star Jalen Brunson as available for the marquee Eastern Conference matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Knicks leading 2-1. The contest is included in the NBA's 15-game lineup for tonight.

As the regular season draws to a close, the New York Knicks are riding a wave of momentum, securing victories in four of their last six games. Their recent success has propelled them to a tie with the Milwaukee Bucks for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Bucks currently hold the tiebreaker advantage.

Additionally, the Knicks remain just one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, providing added incentive as they approach their final outing of the regular season. New York enters this matchup as a significant favorite according to oddsmakers, boasting a commanding -16 spread alongside a total point projection of 214.5.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

During their recent four-game winning streak, the New York Knicks have showcased their prowess by triumphing over formidable opponents such as the Bulls, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics and the Bucks.

In their most recent outing, a thrilling 111-107 victory against the Brooklyn Nets at home on Friday night, the Knicks faced challenges on the boards, conceding twice as many offensive rebounds (16-8).

Despite shooting at a slightly lower overall percentage compared to their opponents (45.8% to 50%), they displayed accuracy from beyond the arc, outshooting the Nets by a significant margin (46.7% to 34.4%). Jalen Brunson delivered an exceptional performance, contributing 30 points and 11 assists, while Josh Hart added 16 points to bolster the Knicks' offensive efforts.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

During their 107-98 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3, Jalen Brunson suffered an injury in the opening moments, requiring assistance to leave the court. The injury appeared to occur as he attempted a jump shot following a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that the MRI results for Brunson's left knee revealed no significant issues. Nevertheless, the talented point guard was sidelined for the subsequent game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Prior to this setback, Brunson had also missed a game due to cervical spasms in the neck before the Knicks clashed with the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27. Additionally, he faced another issue earlier, missing the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 8 due to a right ankle sprain sustained during the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 7.