Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Knicks All-Star's status (March 21)

New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson is listed as available for the coming matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday for the second time this season. The Knicks won 122-84 on Jan. 25.

This game marks the conclusion of a successful four-game road trip for the Knicks, who won their last three games. New York is riding a four-game winning streak, averaging 107 points per game, and is currently ranked fourth in the East.

The Knicks have averaged 112 points per game, shooting 46.1% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc this season. The Knicks connect on 13 3-pointers and 17.4 free throws per game, while their nightly rebound average of 45.9 ranks fifth in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson has been a standout performer, sitting fifth in the league with 27.9 points per game on an impressive 47.8% shooting accuracy. Over his last three games, the Knicks guard has showcased exceptional form, averaging 40.3 points and shooting at an impressive 58.9% success rate.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson suffered a knee injury during the first possession of the 107-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3, requiring help to leave the court. The injury appeared to occur as he attempted a jump shot and collided with Isaiah Hartenstein on the same play.

Coach Tom Thibodeau disclosed that the MRI results for Jalen's left knee indicated no serious concerns, providing reassurance about his overall health. Despite his clean bill of health, the star point guard was sidelined for the next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Previously, he was sidelined for the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27 due to cervical spasms in the neck.

Furthermore, Jalen Brunson encountered another setback with a right ankle sprain suffered against the Grizzlies on Feb. 7, which led to his absence against the Mavericks on Feb. 8.

The incident unfolded during a crucial moment in the fourth quarter, with the Knicks maintaining a 105-95 lead and just over five minutes remaining.

As Brunson endeavored to drive into the paint from the left side, he appeared to roll his right ankle outward, visibly experiencing discomfort. Consequently, he was helped off the court, made his way to the locker room, and didn't return to court.

