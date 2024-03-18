Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Knick's All-Star's status (March 18)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is set to play against the Golden State Warriors as the teams face off for the final matchup of their season series, with Dub Nation winning 110-99 on the road.

The Knicks are coming off a thriller, beating the Sacramento Kings 98-91 on the road, spearheaded by their All-Star producing a 42-point outing, including a game-sealing floater over De'Aaron Fox.

In a remarkable display of scoring prowess, Jalen Brunson became the first Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony (42 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and 44 points against Orlando Magic in Feb. 2014) to score 40 points in consecutive games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hall of Famers Bernard King and Patrick Ewing are the only other Knicks players to accomplish the remarkable milestone.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

During the initial possession of the 107-98 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 3, Jalen Brunson sustained an injury, requiring assistance to leave the court. He appeared to sustain it while attempting a jump shot following a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein in the same play.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said that the MRI results for Jalen's left knee revealed no significant issues, indicating a clean bill of health. Nevertheless, the star point guard was sidelined for the subsequent game against the Atlanta Hawks.

He was sidelined for another game due to cervical spasms in the neck, before they faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27. Before his absence against the Mavericks on Feb. 8, Jalen Brunson had encountered another setback with a right ankle sprain sustained against the Grizzlies on Feb. 7.

The incident occurred during a pivotal juncture in the fourth quarter, with the Knicks leading 105-95 with over five minutes remaining. While attempting to drive into the paint from the left side, Brunson appeared to roll his right ankle outward, leaving him in visible discomfort.

Subsequently, he needed assistance to depart the court and proceeded to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Expand Tweet

How to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors?

To catch the exciting clash between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, viewers can tune in to ESPN for national coverage.

Additionally, local TV services like NBC Sports Bay Area and MSG TV will provide home and away perspectives respectively. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center.

For those preferring online streaming, Fubo TV offers access to the game, as does the NBA League Pass. NBA TV can be accessed via NBA League Pass, and viewers can opt for a free week trial before deciding on a subscription plan.