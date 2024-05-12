Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Indiana Pacers in Game 4? Latest on Knicks star's status (May 12)

Jalen Brunson is available to play in the upcoming Game 4 of the New York Knicks' Western Conference Semi-Final series against the Indiana Pacers in Indiana on Sunday.

Brunson has played in all previous games of the ongoing series. His most recent appearance was in Game 3 of the series, where the Knicks star scored 26 points, dished out six assists and one steal in the Knicks' losing effort to go 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson was previously listed as questionable in the Knicks' injury report ahead of Game 3 of the ongoing series due to a sore right foot.

Brunson sustained the injury and limped off the court late in the first quarter of Game 2 after a non-contact incident while guarding the Pacers' T.J. McConnell. However, the NBA All-Star returned to the floor at the start of the second half to lead the Knicks to their second victory of the series registering 29 points, two rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the game.

Jalen Brunson's stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Brunson has played 12 career games against the Indiana Pacers in the regular season and has won seven of them. The Knicks' guard averaged 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game against the Pacers in their regular season matchups in his career.

The current series marks Brunson's first meeting with the Pacers in the playoffs. With a 2-1 playoff record versus the Pacers, he is averaging 32.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in the current series ahead of Game 4.

In the 2023–24 regular season series, Brunson also averaged 35.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as the Knicks secured a 1-2 record against the Pacers.

Jalen Brunson and the second-seed New York Knicks will look to extend their lead to 3-1 in the ongoing best-of-seven series in the upcoming Game 4 against the sixth-seed Indiana Pacers.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers?

Game 4 of the Knicks-Pacers Western Conference Semi-Final series is scheduled to tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana on Sunday.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC and will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.