Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Knicks All-star guard's status (March 8)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for the coming contest against the Orlando Magic for the fourth and final matchup of their season series.

The Knicks were without their All-Star guard against the Atlanta Hawks in the 116-100 loss at home. Donte DiVincenzo led the team in scoring with 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals on 7 of 24 shooting, including 5 of 17 from the 3-point line.

Since the All-Star break, the Knicks have gone 3-4 in their past seven outings. Their net rating has fallen to -6.1, with an offensive rating of 112.7 and a defensive rating of 118.8 on 42.5% shooting in this stretch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

In a devastating turn of events for the already depleted New York Knicks, the team faced a severe setback during Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Star guard Jalen Brunson sustained a significant knee injury within the game's opening minute.

Brunson was promptly removed from the court and did not return for the remainder of the contest. Amid concerns over a potentially prolonged absence for Jalen following his early exit from Sunday's game, New York Knicks head coach Tim Thibodeau offered a hopeful outlook.

Expand Tweet

Thibodeau announced that Jalen Brunson's MRI results showed no significant damage, dispelling fears of a serious injury. This development suggests that Brunson might rejoin the lineup sooner than initially anticipated.

The injury occurred during the initial offensive play of Sunday's contest. Attempting to score the Knicks' first points with a jump shot, his knee appeared to make contact with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro.

Jalen fell to the court immediately following the collision. Despite efforts to rise and continue as the game proceeded, he was visibly unable to bear weight on his injured leg due to the pain, leading to another fall.

The official halted the game, and JB was seen limping off the court with assistance.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks?

The final matchup between the Magic and the Knicks will be aired locally on MSG TV and Bally Sports Florida for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with live-streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.