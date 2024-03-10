Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Knicks All-Star guard's status revealed (March 10)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as available against the Philadelphia 76ers at home for the third game of their season series.

The 76ers (35–38) are seventh in the Eastern Conference and are carrying a three-game losing streak. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and aim to bounce back against the Knicks.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks are in a stronger position, sitting fourth in the East with a record of 37-26. Despite experiencing a bit of a rough patch themselves, with a 2-3 record in their last five games and 4-6 over their last 10, the Knicks are coming off a commanding 98-74 victory against the Orlando Magic at home on Friday.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

In a significant blow to the already struggling New York Knicks, the team suffered a major setback during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when star guard Jalen Brunson sustained a severe knee injury in the game's opening moments.

He left the court and did not return for the entire game. Amid fears about Brunson's possible extended absence following his early departure, Knicks head coach Tim Thibodeau updated that his MRI showed no significant damage.

This indicates that Brunson may be able to return to the lineup sooner than many had feared.

The injury occurred on the game's first offensive play as Jalen attempted a jump shot for the Knicks' initial points, making contact with the knee of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro in the process.

He fell to the ground immediately after the collision. Although he attempted to get up and continue playing, he could not put weight on his injured leg due to the pain.

How do I watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the New York Knicks?

The marquee clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will begin at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with local broadcasts available on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.