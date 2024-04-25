Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Looking at Knicks guard's status for game 3 (April 25)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as available for the Game 3 showdown in the Eastern Conference’s first round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The New York Knicks have successfully defended home court in Games 1 and 2, securing a 2-0 series lead as they head to Philadelphia. In Game 1, the Knicks showcased dominance on the boards and received impactful contributions from bench players Deuce McBride, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson. Game 2 saw the Knicks heavily relying on their starters, although they found themselves trailing by five with under 30 seconds remaining.

Jalen Brunson knocked down a crucial 3-pointer for the Knicks, followed by a pivotal steal from Tyrese Maxey. However, the NBA later acknowledged that multiple fouls were missed on the play. This sequence set up Donte DiVincenzo's game-winning 3-pointer with less than nine seconds remaining. A subsequent block from Isaiah Hartenstein on a Maxey drive and successful free throws from OG Anunoby secured a shocking 104-101 victory for the Knicks, giving them a 2-0 series lead.

Despite Jalen Brunson's subpar performance, shooting under 30.0% from the floor and only making one 3-point field goal in the first two games, the Knicks have managed to secure victories. As a team, the Knicks have shot just 40.0% from the field in the first two games, but their 40.0% shooting from beyond the arc has been crucial in their success. Heading on the road, the Knicks aim to close out the series and advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson's injury history this season has been concerning for the Knicks. During their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3, he suffered an injury to his left knee after a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein. His MRI results showed no significant issues, but he still missed the subsequent game against the Atlanta Hawks.

This setback followed a previous absence due to cervical spasms in his neck before the Knicks' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27. Additionally, he missed a game earlier in the season due to a right ankle sprain sustained during the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 7.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

The third game of the first-round playoffs in the Eastern Conference, featuring the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It will be broadcast nationally on TNT and Tru TV, with local coverage provided by NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG for both home and away audiences.

