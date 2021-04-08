Is Jalen Suggs going to the NBA? Analyzing the Gonzaga star's draft situation

Jalen Suggs' stock skyrocketed this week after hitting a jaw-dropping, Twitter-melting buzzer-beater to send the Gonzaga Bulldogs to the NCAA Championship game. The 19-year-old, who was electric throughout the tournament and for the Bulldogs all season, is set to make his way into the NBA in the 2021 Draft.

In this article, we will have a look back at Jalen Suggs' freshman season with Gonzaga and which NBA teams will be looking to pick up the 6'4" guard next year.

Does Jalen Suggs have what it takes to make it in the NBA and where might he end up?

Jalen Suggs shoots free throws in NCAA Final.

It is hard to believe how Jalen Suggs was able to make his 40-foot bank shot to win Gonzaga's Final Four matchup on Saturday. It was a stunning ending to an exhilarating game and was indicative of why we love basketball.

Even though Baylor comfortably beat Suggs' side in the Finals, a lot of discussion this week has surrounded the point guard's future and NBA draft potential.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.



GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

In his freshman year with Gonzaga, Suggs averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals across 30 matchups. During the NCAA tournament, his performances in their final three matchups improved to 18.6 points and 5.6 assists.

Suggs' determination to win and performances on the biggest stage have improved his ranking among experts' NBA draft picks. Some have even propelled him up to the no.1 overall selection.

One GM I spoke with said he would consider taking Jalen Suggs first overall. Why? It’s because Suggs possesses a rare combination of special tools: Elite playmaking, lockdown defending and an overall competitiveness that helps transform an entire team’s DNA. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 6, 2021

Jalen Suggs was a game-changer for Gonzaga this year, registering fifteen 15+ point performances in a season where the Bulldogs went undefeated until their Championship match with Baylor.

All of his success brings into question where he could land in the NBA. Prior to the Final Four matchup, Cade Cunningham was widely tipped to be the top pick; however, teams may change their minds.

Currently, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets have the best odds of acquiring the first pick in the 2021 draft, followed closely by the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

Aside from these teams, the stars could align for Jalen Suggs to go to the Golden State Warriors.

Since the Warriors received a top-three protected pick from the Timberwolves last year - and considering Minnesota's current record - the Dubs have a 60% chance of picking the fourth or fifth-best player in the draft.

However, a lot of experts have Suggs ranked inside the top three currently. While he would complement Curry and Thompson well, it is currently looking like a long shot for Warriors fans.