Is Jalen Suggs playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Orlando Magic will face the Atlanta Hawks tonight in a game between two Eastern Conference opponents who are desperate for a win. The Hawks just ended a six-game losing streak yesterday with a win over the Bucks, while the Magic have lost two straight as they prepare for this upcoming five-game road trip.

Orlando currently finds itself near the bottom of the rankings in the Eastern Conference. They have a 3-11 record, and the team has struggled to put together a string of wins over the opening month of the season. The team has shown some signs of upside though, with a number of young players showcasing their potential on the NBA floor. One player who has teased fans with his upside is rookie point guard Jalen Suggs.

Suggs was drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in this year's draft and he has the ability to eventually turn into a franchise floor general moving forward for the organization. So far, Suggs is still trying to find his groove, as his play has been inconsistent. It's not much of a surprise to see a young point guard struggle to adjust to the NBA, as it's often described as the most difficult position to transition to in the league. Although Suggs has been inconsistent, he's also shown why he was a top five pick in this year's draft, including a 21-point performance earlier this year against the Toronto Raptors.

What is Jalen Suggs' status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is listed as questionable for tonight's game

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is currently listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain that he suffered during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Suggs has played in every game for the Magic this year, so it will be interesting to see if the team tries to play it safe with their talented rookie and rest him for tonight's game. Although Suggs has struggled with inconsistency over the first month, there's still plenty of season left for the talented guard to build some confidence. This year, Suggs is currently averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The problem has been his shooting, as his numbers have been much lower than expected. The 20-year-old guard is shooting just 31.2% from the field and 20.3% from downtown.

It's going to take some time for a young point guard to transition to the NBA and be able to build some confidence and the case is no different to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. For a "rebuilding" team, the Magic have shown some promising signs despite their overall record. The team is also waiting for the likes of Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz to return to action, which would give the team a big boost as they look towards trying to put together a string of wins. After tonight's game against the Hawks, the Magic will have a brutal road trip including games against the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks twice.

