Is Jamal Murray playing today against OKC Thunder? Latest on Nuggets star's status for Game 7 (May 18)

Jamal Murray is probable to play in Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets' Western Conference semifinals against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. His participation in the showdown matchup will be a game-time decision.

While he was also listed as questionable for Game 6 on Thursday, the star guard suited up and was a key part of the Nuggets clinching a 107-119 victory at home to even the series at 3-3 and keep their season alive. Murray played over 42 minutes in the game, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a block while shooting 9-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-6 from deep.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Jamal Murray is dealing with an illness that landed him on the Denver Nuggets' injury report not long before Game 6. However, Murray did not allow the illness to keep him from playing in their do-or-die match, and the same is expected from him in Game 7.

During the on-court interview after the Nuggets' Game 6 win, Murray shrugged at the possibility of him not showing up when his team needed him the most.

"Absolutely not," Murray said when asked if there was any chance he didn't play.

The Nuggets star further downplayed his illness during the post-game press conference, emphasizing that his mentality wasn't going to let his illness affect him.

“Everything was kind of bothering me, but once the game starts and team needs you and adrenaline kicks in, you see a couple shots go in or whatever, you just kind of suck it up and and get through it,” Murray said.

In the ongoing Western Conference semifinal series against the OKC Thunder, Jamal Murray is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.0% from the field, including 34.1% from beyond the arc.

After having over two days of rest since their last matchup, Murray needs to be extra efficient on Sunday to help the Nuggets advance to the conference finals. Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook are also questionable to play in the game, while the top-seed Thunder boasts a completely healthy roster along with the home-court advantage.

How to watch Game 7 of OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets?

Game 7 of the Thunder-Nuggets second-round playoff series is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be televised nationally on ABC. Online viewers can stream the game live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

