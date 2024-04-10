Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on former champion's status (April 10)

The Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray as available for their marquee showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The two teams are playing on the second set of the back-to-back for the fourth and final matchup of their season series.

The Timberwolves (55-24) aim to secure sole possession of the top spot in the Western Conference as they face off against the Nuggets (55-24). With three games left in the season, both teams are deadlocked for first place.

Each team has exhibited strong performances recently, with both winning four of their last five games, setting the stage for an intense contest.

Both teams were also active on Tuesday night, with Minnesota staging a remarkable comeback from a 21-point deficit to secure a 130-121 victory over visiting Washington. Meanwhile, Denver notched up an impressive 111-95 win on the road against Utah.

In their previous encounters this season, Minnesota has emerged victorious in two of three matchups, including a 111-98 triumph on March 29 in Denver.

It's worth noting that the Nuggets were without guard Jamal Murray during that loss. But Murray has since returned to action, playing the last two games after a seven-game absence due to right knee inflammation.

Despite being on a minutes restriction, Jamal Murray logged 27 minutes of play on Tuesday night, demonstrating his impact by contributing 28 points for the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic remains unrestricted and is widely regarded as the frontrunner to clinch his third league MVP title in four seasons. His impressive averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game underscore his significant influence for Denver.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Jamal Murray endured a sprained ankle during the Nuggets' triumph over the Knicks on March 21, sidelining him for the next six games.

Initially labeled as questionable for the prior clash against the San Antonio Spurs, he was subsequently ruled out. The incident occurred in the final moments of the game as Murray aimed to bring the ball up the court.

Faced with Knicks defenders closing in on his drive, he attempted to decelerate but stumbled, causing his ankle to roll outward.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?

The Western Conference showdown featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with local streaming alternatives accessible on Altitude and Bally Sports North for home and away coverage.