Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on star point guard's status

After missing his last 11 games, Jamal Murray returned to action in the Denver Nuggets' win against the Houston Rockets, but he remains questionable as of posting for the Nuggets' upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.

Aaron Gordon is also questionable for their game against the Phoenix Suns as Murray and Gordon are both nursing foot injuries.

Murray played against the Rockets but only went 4-for-14 from the field for 16 points even as he sprained his right ankle, keeping him on the injury report. Gordon sat out for the third straight time due to a right heel strain.

Vlatko Cancar remains out for the Denver Nuggets as he is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Jamal Murray gives update on previous injury

Playing at home at the Ball Arena in Denver, Jamal Murray was given a huge welcome in his return to action after an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Nuggets' public address announcer shouted, "He's back!" upon introducing Murray to the starting lineup.

When asked how his hamstring is now, Murray said,

“The hamstring’s fine. I’ve worked enough to get it back to strength. Now, it’s just another thing. I’ve got to work on that and hopefully I’ll be ready.”

However, two minutes into the game, Murray injured his ankle, and during a timeout, he was walking gingerly to the Nuggets' bench.

Murray played for 22 minutes and 22 seconds, but his ankle sprain affected his game as he only went 4-of-14 from the field and 3-for-8 from deep, although he was perfect from the free throw line at 5-for-5 for 16 points. He also had six rebounds and six assists.

However, Murray's return still turned out to be beneficial for the Nuggets as they finished with 37 assists against only three turnovers.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone recalled a conversation with a Ball Arena security guard after the win and relayed it to the media after their win:

“One of the security guards said, ‘Hey, great win tonight.’ I said it was a great outcome. I wouldn’t call it a great win. It was a great outcome.”

The Denver Nuggets now turn their attention to the Phoenix Suns as they go on the road, with ESPN broadcasting the game live nationally.

The problem for the Nuggets, though, is whether Jamal Murray will be fine despite the ankle injury or sit out this one.