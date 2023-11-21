James Dolan is well known for being the Executive Chairman of the New York Knicks, following in his father's footsteps when he brought the franchise onto the cable airwaves back in 1970. Being the owner of an NBA franchise can be daunting, as he has been in the position since 1999. However, some fans have wondered if he has any connection to the famous sculptor Jim Dolan.

With that said, is James Dolan related to Jim Dolan? Despite having the same last name, the two are not related to each other. James is the son of Charles Dolan and Helen Ann Dolan. Additionally, he is one of six children in the Dolan household.

Moreover, James has been married twice, as he has four children (Aidan, Charles, Ryan and Kristin) with his first spouse, as per Ecelebritymirror's Ella K. Smith. With his second wife, Kristin Dolan, the couple has two children together.

Jim Dolan, on the other hand, is a renowned metal sculptor who grew up in Bozeman, Montana. His impressive portfolio easily speaks for his artistry and talent, which have spanned over five decades, as per the Jim Dolan Art website. From table-top-sized metal sculptures to "three-dimensional, heat-endured metal paintings," Jim has made some of the most beautiful pieces of art in his lifetime.

Compared to Knicks owner James Dolan's situation, not much is known about Jim Dolan and his life outside of his artwork.

James Dolan resigned from his position on the NBA Board of Governors

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dolan is reportedly resigning from his position on the NBA Board of Governors. This move follows his filing of a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors amid allegations regarding possible bias on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's end.

"Given all that has ocurred lately, I have come to the conclusion that the NBA neither needsonor wants my opinion," Dolan said. "My hope is that the Knicks be treated equally and fairly as all other NBA teams. ... As you know, I am very busy with all my duties at MSG family of companies. I need to apply my time where I can be most productive."

In James Dolan's statement, he is dissatisfied with how the league undervalues his opinions, resulting in a deciding factor regarding his resignation. According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, the Knicks' lawsuit stems from them seeking $10 million from the Raptors organization, as they are accusing them of "alleged theft of thousands of confidential files."

Interestingly, the Knicks organization also doesn't want any interference from Adam Silver, considering his "close relationship" with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum.

Be that as it may, he remains the Executive Officer of the New York Knicks and will continue to perform his responsibilities, despite his frustrations with Silver and the league.