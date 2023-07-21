Is James Harden leaving Philadelphia 76ers? Cryptic Instagram post leaves fans confused

James Harden has left NBA fans wondering whether he has played his final game for the Philadelphia 76ers. The former MVP posted a cryptic Instagram story, fuelling rumors of his possible departure from the 76ers. Harden reportedly wasn't impressed with how the Sixers' brass handled his free agency.

He eventually had to opt into his $36.5 million pay cut against all expectations instead of signing a max contract in Philly or elsewhere. Amid all of these reports, Harden wrote this on his Instagram:

"Been comfortable for so long. Time to get uncomfortable."

So is James Harden leaving the Philadelphia 76ers? The answer to that for now is no. Nothing concrete has been reported about Harden finding his next home. As of July 21st, "The Beard" is under contract with the franchise. The possibility of him being on the Sixers' opening night roster remains high.

It will only be Harden's second full season with the team, provided he doesn't get dealt midseason. In his one-and-a-half season stint in Philly that began after the 2022 trade deadline, the Sixers haven't been able to move the needle. They continued to fail to make it past the second round even after Harden's arrival.

Why is James Harden reportedly unimpressed with the Philadelphia 76ers?

James Harden took a pay cut last summer to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was eligible for a max contract but gave up nearly $15 million on annual earnings so that the Sixers had the space to sign players like PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Montrezl Harrell and De'Anthony Melton.

That move seemed like a winner as the Sixers addressed their roster needs by adding some toughness and defense around Harden and Joel Embiid. However, things didn't plan out that well after another conference semis exit. The Sixers lost in seven games to conference rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Embiid dealt with an injury blow and wasn't 100% in the games he played during that series. Harden, meanwhile, had an up-and-down run that ended with him scoring only nine points on 3-of-11 shooting in the series-deciding Game 7.

James Harden was expecting to ink a max deal with the Sixers this summer for four years worth $210 million. However, the 76ers were reportedly not "genuine" in their negotiations, which has now severed his ties with Daryl Morey.

“Harden’s stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation… pic.twitter.com/KwnRE1CTXX James Harden still wants out of Philadelphia and is ‘determined’ to end up with the Clippers, per @sam_amick“Harden’s stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

NBA rumors suggest Harden wants a move to the LA Clippers, while the Sixers asking price for the All-Star guard is deemed unreasonable according to league executives.

