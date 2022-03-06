Is James Harden playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers are unbeaten so far with James Harden in the lineup. They have won four straight games since “The Beard” was swapped for former disgruntled 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. He has been impressive, teaming up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to give Philly a fearsome Big 3.

Harden, though, has been bothered by a nagging hamstring injury this season. His debut with the Philadelphia 76ers was even delayed because his hamstring was still not 100% ready. With the way he has been playing, it seems like those issues were a thing of the past.

Head coach Doc Rivers and the front office, however, are still closely monitoring “The Beard.” They will err on the side of caution concerning this bothersome injury.

What is James Harden’s status for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat?

The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to rule out Harden for the game against the Miami Heat. In the second game of a back-to-back, Philly will sideline the former MVP as part of his load management.

As much as the 76ers need him for a marquee matchup against Miami, they’re not risking anything, particularly with the playoffs fast approaching.

When will James Harden return?

If this is mere load management and treatment for his left hamstring, James Harden should be back in the Philadelphia 76ers next game. Philly will be at home on March 7 for another enticing battle with the Chicago Bulls.

After a few days of rest, Harden’s hamstring should be good to go. The 10x All-Star should be back for a mouthwatering matchup against his old team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Without their new starting point guard, the Philadelphia 76ers will likely go back to Maxey, who has done an impressive job before Harden’s arrival. Embiid will also pinch in with playmaking to compensate for Harden’s loss.

Against the Miami Heat’s suffocating defense, Harden’s absence will be felt. How the 76ers, who have gotten spoiled by “The Beard’s” abilities, will adjust will be interesting to see.

How does James Harden’s absence impact the Philadelphia 76ers?

"The Beard" has made life easier for Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers' roster. [Photo: CBS Sports]

The 32-year-old superstar is averaging 26.8 points, 12 assists and 7.5 rebounds in four games for the Philadelphia 76ers. No one on the 76ers lineup is capable of replacing those numbers, not even MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Harden’s passing and reading of the game have been everything as advertised. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have greatly benefited from the former assist king’s playmaking.

Edited by Arnav