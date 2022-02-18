Is James Harden playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are getting prepared for Thursday night's Eastern Conference game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Coming off a disappointing, blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Philadelphia will be eager to pick up a victory heading into the All-Star break.

The 76ers have been one of the most impressive NBA teams lately. Philadelphia (34-23) is in fifth place in the East, just one game behind Milwaukee (36-23) for third place.

Fans are anxiously awaiting Harden's debut with his new team. After Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets a week ago, fans are eager to see how Harden and superstar big man Joel Embiid look together. The addition of Harden could give them one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive combinations.

James Harden is out for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden is listed as out for Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was recently reported by the team that Harden is expected to remain out throughout the All-Star break as the guard rehabs a hamstring injury.

Once Harden is healthy enough to get back, it should be one of the most exciting developments throughout the NBA. Teammate Joel Embiid has been one of the NBA's most dominant forces over the last month. Adding a player like Harden alongside Embiid has the potential to give the 76ers two of the most dominant offensive stars in the NBA.

The 76ers should now have the offensive firepower to compete with any team on a nightly basis. If Harden can get back into his groove and thrive alongside Embiid, the 76ers have the potential to surge up the standings.

Harden averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 41.4%, including 33.2% from 3-point range. He played 44 games for Brooklyn.

Harden, 32, was the No. 3 pick in the 2009 draft. He has led the league in scoring three times and has been selected as an All-Star 10 times.

Philadelphia will be Harden's third team in two seasons. He began last season with the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden spent his first three seasons with the OKC Thunder before blossoming in Houston. He was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2011-12 with Oklahoma City and the MVP in 2017-18 with Houston.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein