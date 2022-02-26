Is James Harden playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

As a huge part of a shocking trade deadline deal, James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers, a move he said he wanted since he was with the Houston Rockets.

Since his departure from the Brooklyn Nets, the All-Star guard has not suited up for his new team. Leaving the Nets has left questions in the minds of many, as the dynamic trio of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving never saw their full potential. They played only 16 games together and managed to go 13-3.

The Sixers have done well for themselves with Joel Embiid leading the charge. The Cameroonian big man is having his best season and is the favorite to win the MVP award as things stand.

However, they need to provide him with adequate support to make a deep playoff run. And who better than one of the most lethal scorers and creators in the league?

The Sixers will square up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and fans would like to know if their new acquisition will play.

What is James Harden's status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA game on Feb. 1 in Phoenix, Arizona..

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James Harden will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 10-time All-Star will be assigned a new number. For the first time in his career, he won't be in a No. 13 jersey as he will wear No. 1 with the 76ers.

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen Joel Embiid on James Harden:



"He’s a great person, a great personality. Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence - on the team, and on the floor - has really changed us a lot since he got here." Joel Embiid on James Harden:"He’s a great person, a great personality. Always smiling. Fun to be around. His presence - on the team, and on the floor - has really changed us a lot since he got here." https://t.co/a63OX5XhO9

The magnificent pairing of Harden and Joel Embiid will be on display on Friday night as the 76ers look to begin their final stretch of the season with a win. The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, who are first and second, respectively.

Harden has been sidelined more as a precautionary move to avoid reaggravating his hamstring injury. The team also made him sit out of the All-Star Game for the same reason.

Finally, Philly fans will experience firsthand the impact the former MVP will have on their team. Although they have seen him teach Embiid his famed stepback moves, he will influence their campaign on a bigger scale when he steps on the hardwood.

