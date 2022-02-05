Is James Harden playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

Since James Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets midway through last season, they have been the favorites to win the NBA championship, but injuries derailed their campaign last year. They came into this season with the best odds of winning but have been disappointing so far.

The Nets made significant changes in the offseason to shore up their defense, which was their major problem last season. Unfortunately, they have had more to worry about this time with the Kyrie Irving situation and Harden playing way below expectations.

Although the Nets led the Eastern Conference early in the season, Brooklyn (29-22) has fallen off, going 6-13 since late December, and are in sixth place. Harden has not been as impactful as many would have liked, and there are rumors a move away from the Nets is imminent.

Friday night, the Nets will play at the Utah Jazz (31-21), and with Kevin Durant out, fans will want to know if they can count on their superstar duo of Harden and Irving.

What is James Harden's status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are listing Harden as out against the Jazz. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Harden was unavailable due to left hamstring tightness.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Nets are listing James Harden as out for tonight's game vs. Utah. Nets are listing James Harden as out for tonight's game vs. Utah.

Coach Steve Nash revealed that Harden has been dealing with discomfort in his hand for a while, which an MRI showed was only a strain. He missed two games as a result but was available for the Nets' last two games against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to left hamstring tightness. Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to left hamstring tightness.

When will James Harden return?

There is no official timeline for Harden's return. However, given the nature of the injury, he should be good to go in a few weeks at the maximum.

It would be up to Irving to lead the team to victory Friday night. The Nets are desperate for a win to snap their season-worst six-game skid and will have to do so without Harden.

How does James Harden's absence impact the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets desperately need Harden, especially with Durant out for an extended period due to an MCL sprain. The two-time champ (Durant) will also miss the 2022 All-Star game Feb. 20.

In the seven games Harden has missed, the Nets have gone 3-4. Although the three-time scoring champ has not been at his best, his 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists averages have helped the Nets to 26 wins in 44 starts.

