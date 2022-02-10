Is James Harden playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has not played to his full potential in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although he made the All-Star team, the Beard has not done enough to put the Nets in a position to compete for the 2022 championship.

Rumors around the league have insinuated that Harden is not happy with how things are unfolding with the Nets. There has also been chatter that the Nets are open to dialogue regarding Harden, with word going around that they are in active talks with the Philadelphia 76ers for a Harden-Ben Simmons trade.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is interested in making the move to Philly but is holding back from making a formal request due to a fear of backlash. Although Harden stated that his decision not to sign an extension with the Nets was just to test free agency, it seems like the All-Star guard did not want to tie himself down by committing too soon.

So much could change from now until the Nets face the Washington Wizards tonight. Before the trade closes on deadline day, Harden might not be a member of the Nets. Nonetheless, knowing his availability ahead of tonight's fixture is a source of concern for many.

What is James Harden's status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

According to the Nets' official injury report, James Harden will be unavailable to play tonight as he is listed as "out" with a hamstring. The Beard has missed the Nets' last three games due to the injury, all of which ended in losses.

The Nets are currently enduring a nine-game losing streak and would need all their star players back in the fold to turn things around. Unfortunately, Harden is still not ready to suit up. According to ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe, he did not travel with the team to Washington.

When will James Harden return?

There is no official return date for Harden's return, but given the nature of his injury, he may be out for a few weeks. That is, of course, if he is still a Net by the end of the February 10 trade deadline.

How does James Harden's absence impact the Washington Wizards?

Harden is an All-Star caliber guard who can do it all offensively. With his impressive court vision and shooting, he can make a significant impact for the Nets.

Tech 💎 | 𝓓𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓻 ⁷ @KingTechnical08 James Harden Last Game as a Net:

4 PTS

7 REB

12 AST

18 FG%

0 3P% James Harden Last Game as a Net:4 PTS7 REB12 AST18 FG%0 3P% https://t.co/qNDQ4wqW7c

Sadly, he has struggled to find his rhythm this season, having only a few explosive games. In his last outing before getting sidelined due to a hamstring injury, he finished the game with four points on 2-of-11 shooting despite playing 37 minutes.

