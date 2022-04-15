Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers have an opportunity to make it to the 2022 NBA playoffs tonight. Their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks tonight will determine who clinches the final spot in the forthcoming playoffs.

A fight for the two final spots in the playoffs started off on Tuesday with the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets claimed the win over the Cavs, thereby becoming the 7th seed in the playoffs. But one of the highlights of the game was the absence of Jarrett Allen on the court, who was nursing a finger fracture.

ESPN @espn Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 26 points on Sunday and matched it tonight Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 26 points on Sunday and matched it tonight 👏 https://t.co/eKZg0NeKW0

Allen was on the sidelines cheering for his team as he was unavailable for the fixture. One thing is clear, the Cavs need their big man on the court, always! While Darius Garland, the lads put up a good fight, it wasn't enough going against a team that consisted of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The 6"11 center had a good run in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, attaining new career-highs in the process. He recorded a career-high 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. His shooting ability saw a massive improvement.

What's Jarrett Allen's status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

Jarrett Allen #31 of Team LeBron reacts with teammate, Darius Garland #10 in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed their center Jarrett Allen as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 23-year old suffered a fracture on his third left finger and had to sit out of the Play-In game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen will attempt to play in Play-In Tournament game vs. Hawks on Friday -- he has been listed questionable on injury report. Allen has been out since March 6 due to fractured finger. Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen will attempt to play in Play-In Tournament game vs. Hawks on Friday -- he has been listed questionable on injury report. Allen has been out since March 6 due to fractured finger.

The Cavs will be hosting the Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight and Allen might suit up as it is a must-win for the Cavs if they are to secure a spot in the playoffs first-round. Darius Garland is expected to put up another amazing performance as he recorded 34 points against the Nets.

In their head-to-head games, the Hawks have had the advantage, winning three of their four outings. The Cavs' win came early in the season with a 6-point margin and the Hawks' last win was a blowout with 24-points. The winner of tonight's game will become the 8th seed and will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first-round.

