Is Jason Kidd the right head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers recently parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts after their first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Initially, a number of options had popped up as potential options, including Chauncey Billups and Jeff Van Gundy. However, recent reports indicate that Blazers superstar Damian Lillard prefers former Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets head coach and current LA Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to choose between Jason Kidd and current LA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups. Considering Damian Lillard’s loyalty to the Trail Blazers, the front office might find it difficult to go against his wishes and hire anyone who is not Jason Kidd.

In this article, we look at whether Kidd is the ideal choice to be the next head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Is Jason Kidd the right choice for the head coach job at Portland Trail Blazers?

Damian Lillard is said to be favoring Jason Kidd due to his experience as head coach and the fact that the two are both Oakland natives. Jason Kidd began his coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. He managed a roster that included many veterans such as Kevin Garnett, Joe Johnson and Paul Pierce.

The Nets were genuine title contenders but were dominated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. They fell after eliminating the Raptors in a seven-game first-round series. He left the following season to take up the head coach role at the Milwaukee Bucks. Jason Kidd became the first coach in NBA history to lead two different teams to the playoffs in consecutive years.

Over the next two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks made the playoffs once, after which Jason Kidd was sacked after a 23-22 start to the 2017-18 season. The Bucks under Kidd had a record of almost .500, and this was a team that had Giannis Antetokounmpo developing into a world beater. They also had the likes of future All-Star Khris Middleton. Both of his teams were known for their mixed defensive records and a lack of a system that worked for available players.

While Jason Kidd has gained good reviews for his work under Vogel, the Portland Trail Blazers’ troubles lie on the defensive end of the court. They have one of the best offensive units in the NBA, spearheaded by a true superstar in Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers also have a capable three-point shooting unit and were left struggling with injuries throughout the season.

In such a scenario, while Jason Kidd has Damian Lillard’s approval, he might not be the best available choice for the Portland Trail Blazers. While Lillard is clearly in favor of Kidd due to his experience as head-coach, quite a few questions have been raised over his ability to get the best out of his teams over the years.

