Is Jaylen Brown muslim? Exploring Celtic's superstar's ethnicity and cultural roots

Jaylen Brown is one of the more socially active NBA players. He also played college basketball at the University of California-Berkeley, a school known for being very liberal.

Brown’s religious background is shrouded in mystery. His Instagram handle is FCHWPO, which stands for 'Faith, Consistency, Hard Work Pays Off'. Some say he is a practicing Muslim, although he has never confirmed his religious beliefs.

Brown follows a primarily vegetarian diet. He also enjoys studying history and philosophy. When NBA players had social justice slogans on their jerseys during the 2020 NBA bubble, Brown chose to have the message “Liberation" on his jersey. The slogans were used to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown fasts during Ramadan and advocates for its physical and spiritual benefits. But he says he is spiritual and not religious. It is unclear whether Brown was born into the Muslim faith. His father was a former boxer, but it is unknown whether he was a practicing Muslim.

Brown is African-American and was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, a city Northwest of Atlanta. He attended Wheeler High School and led the men's basketball team to a state championship in his senior season. He did not hire an agent coming out of college.

Brown has been an active public speaker during his NBA career. He has made speaking appearances at several universities, including MIT and Harvard, to advocate for the importance of education and technology. The social causes he advocates for include income inequality and education.

How has Jaylen Brown performed in the playoffs?

Brown has been one of the Boston Celtics' most productive players during the 2023 NBA playoffs. He averaged 26.7 points during the team's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 30 or more points in the final three games of the series, including the series-clinching Game 6.

Brown has carried that momentum into the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers. He is averaging 23.6 points through five games.

Poll : 0 votes