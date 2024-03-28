Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 3x All-Star's status (March 28)

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is listed as available against the Atlanta Hawks for Thursday's fourth and final matchup of their season series.

The Celtics struggled mightily in their last stretch on Monday, managing to convert just one of their final 18 3-point attempts. This downturn comes as a surprise for a team that typically leads the league in major offensive stats.

Boston ranks fourth in rim efficiency, indicating that scoring troubles late in the recent loss were an anomaly. Additionally, the team boasts the league's second-best turnover percentage and sits 13th in offensive rebounding percentage. Despite ranking 22nd in free throw attempts per game, the Celtics' scoring arsenal appears formidable, with few weaknesses to exploit.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has been involved in five out of Boston's last eight games. However, he missed one game due to a hip contusion. Additionally, he was sidelined during Sunday's win against the Wizards because of an ongoing right ankle sprain, and he also missed the game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Initially listed as questionable, Jaylen Brown was upgraded to play against the Detroit Pistons for the first set of the back-to-back games. However, in another game, he was downgraded after initially being listed as questionable against the Bulls.

As the Celtics embark on a three-game road trip, maintaining player health is vital as they prepare for the playoffs. The team's major goal is to ensure that all players are in peak physical condition for the playoffs.

Notably, all of his absences came against teams under 500 records.

Jaylen Brown stats vs Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Brown has faced the Atlanta Hawks 24 times throughout his career, winning 17 of those games. In those games, he has managed to score an average of 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, with 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks, while shooting 47.5% from the field, 30.6% from beyond the arc, and 70.3% from the free-throw line.

In the three games he has played the Hawks this season, JB has averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, with 1.3 steals and 1.7 turnovers on 50.0% shooting from the field, including a subpar 25.0% from the distance and 57.1% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-ATL and NBC Sports Boston for home and away coverage, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.