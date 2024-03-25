Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Celtics forward's status (March 25)

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been upgraded from the team's injury report and is listed as available without any significant injury hampering his status for the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Already boasting the NBA's top record, the Celtics head into this matchup riding a nine-game winning streak. Despite facing challenges with key players sidelined during this stretch, the team is poised to maintain its momentum. However, Jrue Holiday will not be availabile for this game. The Celtics boast the league's highest net rating, along with the NBA's top offensive rating.

Boston leads the league in true shooting percentage and ranks first in 3-point attempts per game while securing the second spot in 3-point accuracy. Additionally, the Celtics excel in rim efficiency, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Although they maintain the second position in turnover percentage and hold the 13th spot in offensive rebounding percentage, one notable area of weakness lies in their ability to reach the free-throw line, where they average 20.9 attempts per game, ranking 22nd. However, this minor flaw has had little impact on their overall performance.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown missed three of Boston's past seven matchups. He was absent from the Utah Jazz game due to a hip contusion and sat out during last Sunday's victory against the Wizards due to an ongoing right ankle sprain.

Brown was inactive in the Celtics' most recent game against the Chicago Bulls due to injury management, along with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Notably, Jaylen Brown's status was upgraded to play after initially being listed as questionable for the first leg of the back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons, as the team cleared him for his right ankle sprain's improvement.

It's worth mentioning that his absence has coincided with games against teams holding sub-.500 records, including consecutive matchups.

As the Celtics embark on a challenging four-game road stretch, prioritizing player health becomes paramount, especially with the playoffs on the horizon. The team's primary focus is to ensure that their roster is in optimal condition as they gear up for postseason contention.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks?

The game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This will be the third game of their season series, with the Celtics aiming to extend their winning streak in their head-to-head matchup.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-ATL and NBC Sports Boston for home and away coverage and will be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.