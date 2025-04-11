Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update on Celtics superstar (April 11)

Jaylen Brown is listed as out for the Boston Celtics’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Brown is dealing with a knee injury. The right knee impingement has already forced him to miss 11 games this season. With Boston’s second spot in the East secured, Brown is not expected to return before the first round of the playoffs.
Brown also missed the previous game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Celtics recorded their lowest total of the season in a 96-76 loss as they rested all of their starters for that game. However, apart from Brown, all other starters are available against the Hornets.
After Friday’s game, the Celtics play Charlotte on Sunday afternoon as well. Coach Joe Mazzulla could rest most of his players for that game as Boston prepares for its first round of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic or whoever finishes eighth in the regular season.
Joe Mazzulla gave an update on Jaylen Brown on Thursday
Boston coach Joe Mazzulla appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hubs’ “Zolak & Bertrand” on Thursday. He gave an update on Jaylen Brown, via Yahoo Sports:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“He’s doing well. No one knows their body, no one knows how to push themselves, no one knows how to prepare themselves, body and mind, through the rigors of a season (like him).
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is just kind of trust in Jaylen, and trust in his work, trust in his process and also trust in the training staff and the sports science and the guys that put the time in all the time. ... I trust that he’ll be ready to go when it matters most.”
Jaylen Brown has played in 63 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals.
How and where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics?
The Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday at TD garden. Local broadcast of the game will be provided by NBC SPORTS BOSTON and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.