Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown has been sensational this season despite rumors of a breakup. Following their bad start, Brown was linked to trade rumors but managed to turn things around.

If the season ends today, the Celtics will play the winner of the 7th-8th matchup, which would be either the Toronto Raptors or the Brooklyn Nets. That is impressive, considering how poorly ranked they were earlier in the season.

The Celtics have sealed their playoff berth and are currently ranked second with a 49-30 record. However, it is still a close race at the top of the table as the second to fourth-placed teams all have the same win-loss percentage.

Although the Celtics will play the remainder of their season on the road against some of the best teams in the league this season, they have a decent chance of going into the playoffs with home advantage. The Celtics will be making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance this season and will be looking to win championship No. 18.

Later tonight, the Celtics will take on the Chicago Bulls and fans are eager to know if their second-best player will be available. A win for the C's tonight will get them one step closer to clinching second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

What is Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls?

According to the Celtics' latest injury update, Jaylen Brown is "probable" with right knee tendinopathy ahead of the tie against the Bulls. He sat out the game against the Raptors due to the same injury but has since featured for the team.

Al Horford (low back soreness) - PROBABLE

Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) - PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - PROBABLE

Juwan Morgan (health & safety protocols) - OUT

With his status as day-to-day, there is not much for fans to worry about. However, the medical team will be keeping a keen eye on him to avoid the risk of re-aggravating the injury.

Although there is still some work to be done in the regular season, success in the postseason will be more fulfilling. Resting him would not be a terrible idea, but every win counts, and the team's best chance of winning is with Brown on the floor.

28.9 PPG

56.7 FG%

50.0 3P%



He is playing like he has already tapped into the playoff mindset,

Jaylen Brown in his last nine games:28.9 PPG56.7 FG%50.0 3P%He is playing like he has already tapped into the playoff mindset,

In 63 games played, Brown is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. His effort on the defensive end has also been immense, helping them become the best defensive team in the league.

