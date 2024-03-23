Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on Celtics forward's status updates (March 23)

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is not on the team's injury report and will play against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday for their third matchup of the season.

The Boston Celtics come into this game with an impressive offensive record, averaging 121 points per game, ranking them second in the league. Their success on the scoring front can be attributed to a balanced approach, with three starters averaging over 20 points per game.

While excelling in 2-point shooting, the Celtics have struggled in the painted area, currently sitting at 28th in the NBA in that category. However, their prowess from beyond the arc compensates for this deficiency, leading the league in both 3-point attempts and makes per contest, averaging nearly 17 per game.

Furthermore, the Celtics have demonstrated strong ball security, which has been a hallmark of their offense. This ability to protect the basketball has added another layer of difficulty for opponents trying to slow down the Celtics' high-octane offense when it's firing on all cylinders.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has been notably involved in four out of Boston's six recent matchups. However, he missed one game due to a hip contusion and was sidelined during Sunday's win against the Wizards due to an ongoing right ankle sprain.

He was upgraded to play after being listed as questionable initially against the Detroit Pistons for the first set of the back-to-back.

It's worth noting that Jaylen Brown's absence coincided with matchups against teams with sub-.500 records, including consecutive games.

With the Celtics now embarking on a four-game road stretch, prioritizing player health becomes paramount as they approach the playoffs. The team's focus remains on ensuring their roster is in optimal condition for postseason contention.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs. Chicago Bulls

In the 23 games he has played the Chicago Bulls, he has gone 16-7. Jaylen Brown has averaged 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks on 44.5% shooting from the field, including 44.5% from the 3-point line and 73.8% from the free throw line.

This season, in the two games he played, he averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists with 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls?

The marquee Eastern Conference clash between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will be locally aired on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston for home and away coverage.