Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Celtics star's Game 2 status (May 9)

Jaylen Brown will play on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics All-Star isn't on the team's injury report. Brown has enjoyed a healthy postseason run. He was also healthy for most of the regular season. Brown dealt with a few blows towards the end, but it wasn't a long-term issue.

The star forward had a phenomenal Game 1 outing in the conference semis opener, tallying 32 points and six rebounds. He shot 12 of 18, including 4 of 6 from 3, leading the C's to a 120-95 blowout win. With Jayson Tatum struggling to see his shot fall and Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, Brown ensured the Celtics didn't suffer the ripple effects, taking over the contest as the primary option.

He's done that in the past, which contributes to the Celtics' success as not many teams out there have the luxury of a second-fiddle like Brown, who can play like a No. 1 when needed.

Jaylen Brown 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Jaylen Brown is off to a solid start in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, playing in a variety of roles. He's been an excellent fit in the team schemes, executing the role he's asked to carry out efficiently. In six games, Brown has managed 24.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, shooting 54.5%, including 38.2% from 3.

He has bagged multiple 30-point games. The 32-point burst in Game 1 against the Cavaliers was his best game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jaylen Brown Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown has played 23 regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 21.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg, winning 13 times. He has played 12 playoff games, averaging 15.3 ppg and 4.1 rpg against the Cavs, but lost seven games.

However, Brown and the Celtics ran into the LeBron James-led Cavaliers teams. While most matchups were close, James and the Cavaliers were near-unbeatable in those series.

Jaylen Brown confident in Celtics' chances

The Boston Celtics have been the hot favorites for the past two playoff runs to win it all. However, they have come up short, losing the 2022 finals to the Golden State Warriors despite leading the series 2-1 and losing the conference finals in 2023 against the Heat 4-3 after trailing 0-3.

However, Jaylen Brown is confident that things will be different this year.

"It's going to be tough for a team to beat us four times," Brown said after Game 1 win over the Cavs.

The Celtics have only improved their team every season, and this could easily count as their best shot to win it all for the first time since 2008. The Celtics have five All-Star caliber players in their starting unit and are coming off a league-high 64-win season.