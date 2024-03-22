Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Celtics' star's status (March 22)

Boston Celtics standout forward Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for the coming contest against the Detroit Pistons on Friday on the road.

With a stellar record of 55-14 this season, the Boston Celtics currently reign atop the Eastern Conference standings, boasting a commanding 10.5-game lead over the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks. Their impressive form is highlighted by a seven-game winning streak leading into Friday night's clash.

In their recent showdown, the Celtics triumphed over the Bucks with a narrow 122-119 victory at home on Wednesday, March 20. Despite the Bucks maintaining a slim two-point lead at times, Boston dictated the tempo and exhibited their top-tier shooting skills.

Notably, the Celtics connected on 47.1% of their field goals and an impressive 45% from beyond the arc. Their defensive prowess was evident as well, forcing 15 turnovers over the course of the game.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has been an active participant in three out of Boston's five recent matchups. However, he was forced to sit out one game due to a hip contusion and was sidelined during Sunday's victory against the Wizards due to an ongoing right ankle sprain.

His availability for the upcoming contest is uncertain as the team has designated him for injury management purposes. This decision could be linked to their substantial lead in the East and their secure playoff spot.

Against a team like the Detroit Pistons, who currently hold the second-worst position in the East, the Celtics might not require Brown's production to secure a victory.

Notably, the two games he was absent from were against teams that were under .500, including back-to-back sets. With the next five games on the road, the Celtics' priority remains to keep their players in the best health possible heading into the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown stats vs Detroit Pistons

Jaylen Brown has appeared in 22 games against the Detroit Pistons, going 15-7. He has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks on 50.5% shooting from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc and a subpar 66.2% from the free-throw line.

In the only game he played against the Pistons this season, Brown notched 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists with a steal. He had three turnovers on 11-of-20 shooting at 55.0% from the field, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line at 50.0% and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe at 75.0%, boasting a +22 net rating.