Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have endured a rather disappointing start to the 2021-22 NBA season. The C's are one of the under .500 teams, a position they did not envision coming into the season.

The dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum was expected to shake things up in the East, but following Brown's extended absence and Tatum's struggles from the field, they have had to rely more on Dennis Schroder during crunch time.

A wrist injury kept Jaylen Brown out towards the end of the season and the playoffs. Nonetheless, Jaylen Brown made a full recovery during the offseason and has been the best player for the Celtics, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting a career-high 49.3% from the field.

Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow Celtics plus/minus leaders



1. Jaylen Brown – +5.8

2. Rob Williams – +5.0

3. Marcus Smart – +4.9

4. Jayson Tatum – +3.1

5. Dennis Schroder – +1.6



The Celtics will host the Lakers on Friday night at TD Garden, and of course, fans would love to know if their best player will be on hand to cause problems against the shaky LA Lakers team.

What is Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game against the LA Lakers?

Jaylen Brown #7 talks with Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

According to an official injury report released by NBA, Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for the game against the Lakers. The All-Star pulled his hamstring in a 95-78 win against the Miami Heat on November 4 while attempting to drive to the basket.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to questionable for the Celtics game vs. Lakers on Friday night. Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to questionable for the Celtics game vs. Lakers on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown has missed almost two weeks of action, which is ample to time recover from a hamstring strain depending on the severity of the injury. The matchup against the Lakers will undoubtedly be a big game, and they'll need all their firepower on the court.

When will Jaylen Brown return?

The Boston Celtics will have an opportunity to reach .500 in this matchup against the Lakers, but it might make more sense to leave Jaylen Brown out to avoid the risk of re-aggravating the injury. Easing him into a less-intense fixture might be the best option for the C's as he could feature in the next matchup against the OKC Thunder.

It is a must-win game for the Celtics, as the Lakers are not playing their best basketball right now. But there is a likelihood that LeBron James will feature for the Lakers in this fixture, and with that, a Jaylen Brown who is not 100% might not be much help.

How does Jaylen Brown's absence impact the Celtics?

Scoring has not come easy for the Celtics since Jaylen Brown's absence. They have struggled to get points on the board, especially in their last three games, where they did not cross the 100-point mark.

StatMuse @statmuse Dennis Schroder tonight:



38 PTS

8 REB

16-27 FG

3-9 3P



The Celtics have a decent defensive unit even without Brown, but they do not have several high-level scorers that can impact the game. At this juncture, Schroder deserves an honorable mention for his efforts so far. On a night where Tatum was average, by his standards, and Brown was unavailable, Schroder put 38 past the Milwaukee Bucks to lead the C's to a 122-113 overtime victory.

Edited by Parimal