Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight? Latest on the Celtics All-Star's status vs. Phoenix Suns | April 4

Coming off a shocking loss, the Boston Celtics are looking to rebound in front of a friendly crowd at TD Garden on Friday night. Boston will host a lowly Phoenix Suns squad looking to climb back into the play-in bracket in the Western Conference.

Despite Jayson Tatum's return to the rotation, Boston was embarrassed by the Miami Heat to the tune of a 124-103 beat down at home on Wednesday night. The loss marked the end of a nine-game win streak for Boston, but the Celtics will look to rebound versus Phoenix.

Entering the contest, both teams are relatively healthy, but Boston could be without one of their biggest stars. All-Star Jaylen Brown is listed on the Celtics' injury report for Friday's contest after detailing pain in his knee following the matchup versus Miami.

Brown is questionable to suit up for the Celtics on Friday night, designated as a game-time decision on the injury report. He previously scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting in Boston's blowout loss versus Miami on Wednesday night.

Fortunately for Boston, Brown is the Celtics' only injury designation for this matchup, with the previously injured Jayston Tatum set to suit up following his return to action on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant joins Jaylen Brown on Friday's injury report

Both Phoenix and Boston have just one player listed on each team's injury reports for Friday night. As previously mentioned, Jaylen Brown is Boston's lone injury designation, while Kevin Durant's status is up in the air for the Suns.

Durant is Phoenix's only listing on the injury report for Friday night, having missed the Suns' previous contest versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The team's leading scorer suffered a sprained left ankle in the second half of their matchup versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that Durant is expected to miss a week of action following his injury, including Phoenix's matchup versus Boston on Friday night.

Without their leading scorer, taking down Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics will be no easy feat for the Suns.

