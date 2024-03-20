Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update on Celtics' 3x All-Star (March 20)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is tagged as questionable for the highly anticipated matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night as part of the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Celtics recently secured a 119-94 victory against the second-lowest ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons, extending Boston's win streak to six games.

Since the All-Star break, his play has been exceptional, showcasing a peak in his career. Over the span of 11 games following his notable effort to ensure the Dunk Contest featured a recognized NBA star, Brown has maintained an impressive average of 29.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists with 1.2 steals per game.

His shooting has been remarkable, at 54.1% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. Notably, he has demonstrated improved ball control, committing only 1.5 turnovers per game, a rather questionable part of his game for which he has often been criticized. Additionally, his overall impact on the game has been substantial, averaging +15.5 per game.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has participated in two of Boston's four recent matchups, sitting out one due to a hip contusion and being sidelined during Sunday's victory against the Wizards due to a lingering right ankle sprain.

Despite these setbacks, he managed to accumulate 68 points within a total of 63 minutes of play in his last two outings. However, his availability for Wednesday's game remains uncertain, requiring continuous monitoring of his injury status.

The team will make an announcement at game-time following thorough medical evaluation to ensure that his participation won't exacerbate his injury risk. The primary focus for the team remains on maintaining player health for the upcoming postseason.

The two games he missed seemed precautionary as their schedule had back-to-back sets against under .500 teams.

Jaylen Brown stats vs Milwaukee Bucks

The three-time All-Star has appeared in 20 games against the Milwaukee Bucks, splitting them 10-10.

He has averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists with 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks on 50.0% shooting from the field, including 42.1% from the 3-point line and 69.4% from the free-throw line.

In their previous two matchups, this season, he averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 assists and 5.5 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field, including an impressive 50.0% from the 3-point range and 100% from the free-throw line. He effectively shot on 50/50/100 splits, splitting the two games. Each game was won by the respective home teams.