Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 3x NBA All-Star's availability (March 30)

Jaylen Brown is one of the main reasons why the Boston Celtics are on the brink of securing the best record this season as playoff time approaches. After losing back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks, the Celts will look to bounce back when they head westward to battle the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.

The Boston Celtics are atop the NBA standings with a 77-16 record and have a six-game lead over Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets. In the east, Boston has a firm grasp of the best record, as the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks trail them by a whopping 11 games.

According to the recent Boston Celtics injury report, veteran big man Al Horford is 'probable' to play. Team doctors will check if his injured toe can last another game. Jaden Springer and JD Davidson are the only confirmed players to be scratched from the Pelicans game, which means Jaylen Brown is good to go.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are looking forward to give the Celtics a run for their money. Their fifth-place finish in the Western Conference is far from guaranteed, with the Dallas Mavericks trailing them by only one game.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

The last time Jaylen Brown missed a game was against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 23 due to a knee injury.

He has missed three of Boston's last eight matchups due to the injury. The team is taking precautions on fielding Brown, as his presence in the playoffs will be much needed.

In their most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, Brown shot 9-of-17 to end with 18 points along with four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs New Orleans Pelicans

When the Boston Celtics hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 29 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusets, they won 118-112. The victory marked the Celtics' fifth consecutive win against the Pelicans since Jan. 2022.

In their recent game, the three-time All-Star was the second-leading scorer, behind Jayson Tatum, with 22 points. He also contributed 11 rebounds and seven assists. In 15 shots, the former California Golden Bear converted eight, including one 3-point basket.

On the opposing side, Brandon Ingram was the Pelicans' leading scorer with 28 points, while Zion Williamson was not far behind with 26.