 Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the New York Knicks? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks in an All-Eastern Conference 2021-22 NBA season game set to take place at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a 121-100 NBA preseason loss to the Miami Heat, and new appointment Ime Udoka will hope that his side comes out on top in their first NBA game of the season.

The Celtics experimented with their starting lineup throughout the preseason, hence it will be intriguing to see the players Udoka fields against the Knicks in his first regular-season game as head coach.

Jaylen Brown is a pivotal part of Udoka's setup for the 2021-22 NBA season, and fans will be curious to know his status ahead of this pivotal game.

What is Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game against the New York Knicks?

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

According to the latest injury reports, Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for the game against the New York Knicks due to Covid-19 protocols.

In all likelihood, the Celtics won't risk playing him on opening day, although he has cleared the protocols. His teammate Al Horford has still not cleared the protocols and is expected to be ruled out.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Celtics announce Jaylen Brown has cleared COVID protocols but is still questionable for tomorrow’s season opener in New York as he ramps up his activity. Al Horford remains in the protocol and is out. Celtics announce Jaylen Brown has cleared COVID protocols but is still questionable for tomorrow’s season opener in New York as he ramps up his activity. Al Horford remains in the protocol and is out.

Jaylen Brown is expected to start at the small forward position this season, although he possesses the ability to play at the shooting guard spot as well.

Brown has blossomed into a fine two-way player in recent years and has forged a productive partnership with fellow wing Jayson Tatum.

When will Jaylen Brown return?

Jaylen Brown will return for the Boston Celtics' second game of the season, the Toronto Raptors in all likelihood.

As mentioned above, he has already cleared the Covid-19 protocol, and it is only a matter of time before the swingman returns to the 17-time NBA champions' starting lineup.

Unlike recent years, the Boston Celtics will certainly find the New York Knicks a tough nut to crack tonight.

They have evolved as a team under the tutelage of head coach Tom Thibodeau, and the Celtics could have certainly used Jaylen Brown's scoring and defense for their opener.

