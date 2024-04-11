Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on Celtics' All-Star's status (April 11)

The Boston Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as questionable for the upcoming contest against the New York Knicks on Thursday, which marks their fifth and final game of the season series, with Boston aiming to complete a 5-0 sweep.

Brown's (hand) status will be monitored in the morning shoot-around for further evaluation to ensure there's no riskmfor their All-Star to participate. The Celtics have secured the top spot in the East, and losing this game would have no consequence; thus, it's imperative that they ensure he is available for the playoffs.

Boston has maintained a firm grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference for several months. Their remarkable season stands out in a conference with its fair share of underperformance.

This dominance is evident as it currently holds a commanding 13.5-game lead over the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bucks managed to end the Celtics' recent five-game winning streak with a 104-91 victory Tuesday.

Offensively, the Celtics have been formidable this season, ranking second in the NBA in scoring. Their proficiency extends beyond mere points, as they hold the eighth spot in field-goal shooting and third in 3-point shooting. Impressively, Boston leads the league in 3-point field goals made per game.

Defensively, the Celtics have also showcased their prowess, ranking fifth in scoring defense. They excel in limiting opponents' shooting efficiency, holding the second position in field-goal defense and third in 3-point defense.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has been absent from three of the team's past nine games. He was sidelined for one game because of a hip contusion. Additionally, he missed the Celtics' win against the Washington Wizards on March 17 due to a sprained right ankle.

He was also unavailable for the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 23 and most recently missed the matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to a lingering left wrist injury.

Jaylen Brown stats vs New York Knicks

Jaylen Brown has appeared in 26 games against the New York Knicks, going 19-7. He has averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks on 47.9% shooting from the field, including 34.8% from the 3-point line and 71.3% from the free-throw line.

In the four games he played the Knicks this season, he matched his career averages in points with 20.0 with 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.5 steals on 47.0% shooting from the field and a subpar 25.9% from the distance.