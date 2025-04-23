Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Celtics star's availability (April 23)

Jaylen Brown is not listed on the Boston Celtics’ injury report for their game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. So, barring any unforeseen injuries in the buildup to the game, Brown should play in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Brown was dealing with a knee injury for most the year that forced him to miss eight of the last 16 regular-season games, including the final three. He missed a total of 19 games this season, which disqualified him for any season accolades.

However, the good thing is that Brown has recovered enough to participate in the postseason. He will be particularly crucial Wednesday as Jayson Tatum is doubtful for Game 2 with a wrist injury that he sustained in Game 1. While X-Rays came back negative, he likely hasn’t recovered enough to play.

Jaylen Brown didn’t have a great outing in Game 1 as he shot just 6 of 14 for 16 points. He also had five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Tatum struggled as well with just 17 points, but Derrick White came to the rescue with 30 points.

If Tatum doesn’t play, Brown’s importance cannot be understated as Orlando was within striking distance until its run fell apart in the second half. If Tatum is out, the Magic’s confidence will be up and they would look to take away home court advantage from the Celtics.

How has Jaylen Brown fared against the Orlando Magic?

Jaylen Brown has faced the Orlando Magic in 25 regular-season games so far. He has a 16-9 record in those games, averaging 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Brown has played in only one postseason game against Orlando.

Brown played the Magic in two regular-season games this season. He had 35 points on Dec. 23 and 20 points on Jan. 17.

How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 of NBA Playoffs?

The Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 of NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. It will also air locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

