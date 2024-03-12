Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 3x NBA All-Star's status (March 12)

Jaylen Brown will suit up to play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. He is not on the Boston Celtics' injury report and seems to have been cleared of his injury. The three-time NBA All-Star has only missed five games this season. He has been relatively healthy during the campaign and has not been ruled out of a game since Feb. 14.

Brown led the Celtics to victory in their previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday after being cleared for the matchup. He registered 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the Celtics' 121-99 win.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown was previously listed in the Celtics' injury report due to a sacroiliac strain, that is, pain around his pelvis and lower back. It is uncertain how he conceded the injury but it was possibly due to a bad fall or landing.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs. Utah Jazz

Jaylen Brown has played 13 career games against the Utah Jazz and has won seven of them, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per match.

Tuesday's matchup will be the Boston Celtics' and Brown's second encounter against the Jazz this season. The former All-NBA player registered 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in their first encounter, which the Celtics dominated 126-97.

Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 58 games. He is shooting 50.0% from the field including 34.9% from beyond the arc. Brown has been a crucial piece in the Celtics' ongoing dominating run this season.

The Boston Celtics are 50-14, first in the Eastern Conference, as well as the league, and have been dominating all season long. They have won eight of their last 10 games and head into Tuesday's game against the Jazz on a back-to-back, riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are 28-36, fourth-last in the Western Conference and have won just two of their last 10 games. They are dealing with a two-game losing streak after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets 142-121 on Saturday.

The Celtics are 1-0 against the Jazz as they gear up for their second and final matchup of the regular season in Utah.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz?

Local TV operator KJZZ will cover the Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz game. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest on NBC Sports Boston. The game is also available to be live-streamed on fuboTV and via the NBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Delta Center, the Jazz's home court.