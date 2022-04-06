Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics have booked their place in the playoffs following an incredible run in the second half of the season. They will make their 8th consecutive playoff appearance this season and will go into it with home advantage.

Although they are one of the most storied franchises with 17 championships, the Cs have not recorded much success in recent years. The last time they reached the NBA Finals was in 2010, when they lost the title to the LA Lakers.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Celtics were not considered favorites to win the championship. However, they could make some noise in the East given their recent run and will be hoping for a deep run in the postseason.

First-time head coach Ime Udoka has done an incredible job with the title, having them click on both ends of the floor. Not much was expected from the Celtics team but their powerhouses (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) have carried the team to second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics are enjoying a two-game winning streak and would love to extend it to three to avoid losing their No. 2 spot in the standings. They will take on the Chicago Bulls later tonight, and Tatum's availability is a source of concern for many.

What is Jayson Tatum's status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots over Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat

The Celtics' latest injury report lists Tatum as "probable" with right knee tendinopathy. The injury kept him on the sidelines against the Toronto Raptors, but he has since featured in the Cs' last three games.

Before the game against the Raptors, Tatum had only missed four games this season, which was due to the league's health and safety protocols. Although the top-seeded Miami Heat are out of reach, the Celtics would like to finish as high up as possible, which is why there is a decent chance Tatum will take the court tonight.

The 24-year-old Duke product has played at an All-Star level and is a key piece in what they are trying to achieve. In the five games he has missed, the Celtics have managed only two wins.

Tatum has averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field. Although he had a slow start to the season, he quickly picked things up and has been by far the best player for the team this season.

