Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 4? Latest on Celtics 5x All-Star's status (May 13)

Jayson Tatum will be available to play in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Semi-Final series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday.

Tatum has played in all previous games of the ongoing series. His latest appearance was in Game 3 of the series, which featured the Celtics star registering 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block to lead the team to victory and go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum missed eight games this season, including the Celtics' final two games of the regular season. Tatum was sidelined in the regular season's final games due to a right knee contusion.

However, Tatum soon returned to action for the Boston Celtics for their first post-season game against the Miami Heat and has been healthy ever since.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum has played 22 career games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season and won 14 of them. He has averaged 23.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game against the Cavaliers in the regular season.

The five-time NBA All-Star has also played 10 playoff games versus the Cavaliers, winning five of them, including two of the three games played so far in the series. The ongoing series is Tatum's second playoff series against Cleveland. The Cavaliers previously defeated the Tatum and the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

Tatum is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 41.0% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc in the ongoing series ahead of Game 4.

The three-time All-NBA player also averaged 26.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists as the Boston Celtics secured a 2-1 record against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023–24 regular season.

Jayson Tatum and the first-seed Celtics will look to extend their lead to 3-1 with a win over the fourth-seed Cavaliers in the upcoming Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final series.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4?

Game 4 of the Celtics-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Semi-Final series is scheduled to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.