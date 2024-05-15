Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 5? Latest on Celtics 5x All-Star's status (May 15)

Jayson Tatum is expected to be in line for the Boston Celtics during their Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Celtics weathered a late-game storm of three-pointers from the Cavaliers, a game Donovan Mitchell sat out due to a left calf strain, winning 109-102, and now they look poised to enter the Eastern Conference Finals for the third consecutive season in Game 5.

Jayson Tatum was hitting shots from deep and creating lanes to the basket on his way to 33 points and six assists. This performance should make him feel confident heading to Game 5 at TD Garden.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum battled a nerve impingement in his ankle that landed him on the injury report and forced him to miss games against the Detroit Pistons on March 18th and 22nd.

In Tatum's absence, the Celtics cruised to convincing victories in both matchups, winning 119-94 against the Pistons at home and 129-102 on the road. These wins extended Boston's record to a remarkable 4-1 without their star player.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Throughout his career, Jayson Tatum has enjoyed success against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 22 regular-season matchups, he's led his team to victory in 14 games, averaging a well-rounded 23.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

However, the playoffs have presented a different challenge. Across 11 playoff games against Cleveland, Tatum's scoring average dips slightly to 21.3 points per game, accompanied by 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

These playoffs haven't been kind to Tatum offensively. His scoring average sits at a modest 23.1 points per game, and his field goal shooting efficiency has dipped to a concerning 41.3%. However, Game 4 saw a resurgence of his All-NBA-caliber talent.

Tatum exploded for a team-high 33 points, showcasing his well-rounded skillset by adding 11 rebounds and six assists. This propelled Boston to a crucial road victory, swinging home-court advantage back in their favor.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5?

As with all NBA games this season, the clash between the Celtics and Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series will be live on the TNT TV Channel.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on TNT Sports, and subscribers will be able to watch it live via the MAX streaming app or website on a smart TV, laptop or mobile phone.