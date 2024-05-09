Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Looking at Celtics star's status for Game 2 (May 9)

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is listed as available for the upcoming Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The Celts took Game 1 120-95 on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics took care of business in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cavaliers. Shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc propelling the Celtics to victory.

Jaylen Brown spearheaded the offense with 32 points, while Derrick White added 25 points, including seven from the 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum had a quieter evening despite a double-double, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds, but Boston comfortably pulled away in the second half. The win marked their fifth in six playoff games, giving them a 1-0 series lead.

They rank fifth in playoff scoring, averaging 109.8 points per game. Their shooting accuracy is impressive, hitting 47.7% from the field and almost 38.6% from the 3-point range, leading the league with an average of 15.5 3-pointers made per game.

Defensively, the Celtics are also second in points allowed per game, holding opponents to 43.0% shooting from the field and 32% from beyond the arc. Additionally, they rank second in the playoffs in fewest turnovers and rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers face a critical challenge in finding success on the road if they aim to compete in this series. After suffering another blowout loss, they are 0-4 away from home in the playoffs.

Additionally, the Cavs offense requires greater contributions from players beyond just Donovan Mitchell to generate a more dynamic and effective scoring attack.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum was sidelined for eight games this season, with two due to an impingement in his right ankle. Additionally, against the Warriors on Dec. 19, Tatum encountered a setback when he sustained a sprain to his left ankle.

It occurred just shy of the eight-minute mark in the first quarter after he had accidentally stepped on the foot of Brandin Podziemski. Following the mishap, JT limped off to the locker room to be assessed.

He made a return at the start of the second quarter, but his agility was clearly diminished, impacting his overall game performance and ability to close out the game.

Jayson Tatum stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Celtics standout has appeared in 22 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 23.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists with 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks on 44.4% shooting from the field, including 35.2% from the distance and 87.7% from the free-throw line.

