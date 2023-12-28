Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 28)

Due to the management of a left ankle injury, Tatum is now listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Detroit. Jayson Tatum has played in both of Boston's recent games, but given the Pistons' 27 straight losses, it's unclear if he'll be available for the upcoming contest.

Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford might get more playing time if the Celtics take a conservative approach with Tatum.

Tatum had a fantastic game in Monday's 126-115 victory over the Lakers, scoring 25 points in his 41 minutes of play in addition to eight rebounds, seven assists and one block.

Tatum put up a strong stat line despite struggles with shot efficiency, falling just short of a triple-double by two rebounds and three assists. Even if other players like Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis had a standout performance in the victory, Tatum is still Boston's premier scoring option and a valuable fantasy asset. Significantly, he has averaged 25 points, 4.6 assists, 8.1 rebounds and a block per game in December.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum has suffered multiple ankle injuries. Most recently, he missed a game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain sustained against the Warriors. The injury's severity and his return timeline were initially unknown, but it was described as a day-to-day situation.

In the past, Tatum has also played through ankle injuries, such as in a game against the Heat, where he hurt his ankle on the first play but continued with his performance, albeit affected by the injury.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs the Detroit Pistons

Jayson Tatum has played against the Detroit Pistons 19 times in his career, averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

In his last six games against the Pistons, Tatum has averaged 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics continue their dominance

The Boston Celtics have had a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season, currently sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a record of 23-6.

The Celtics, led by star player Jayson Tatum, have dominated both court ends. Tatum has been putting up impressive numbers, averaging 26.9 points, 4.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

He has been a critical factor in the team's success, consistently delivering clutch performances and leading the team to victory. Tatum has also demonstrated improved passing ability, creating opportunities for his teammates and contributing to the team's overall performance.