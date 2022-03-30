Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been on a tear since the start of the new year after a poor start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 47-29 record.

During the offseason, the Celtics maintained their core but made significant changes at the management level. Former head coach Brad Stevens was promoted to head of basketball operations, with first-time head coach Ime Udoka taking over the coaching duties.

Regardless of a slow start to the season, the Celtics have found their form, with Udoka maintaining their defensive identity. The C's are currently the No. 1-ranked team in defensive rating.

Although there were rumors of splitting up the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo, none of that materialized during the trade deadline. The two players have complemented each other exceptionally well so far, making their chances of a split up during the offseason more unlikely.

Later tonight, the Celtics will take on the Miami Heat, and fans will be eager to know if they will get their leading scorer back in the fold.

What is Jayson Tatum's status for tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves

According to the Celtics' latest injury report, Tatum is listed as "probable" with right knee tendinopathy. He has been experiencing soreness in his knee since his last outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics Injury Report vs. Miami on Wednesday:



Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Tendinopathy - PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum - Right Patella Tendinopathy - PROBABLE

Robert Williams - Left Knee Meniscal Tear - OUT Celtics Injury Report vs. Miami on Wednesday:Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Tendinopathy - PROBABLEJayson Tatum - Right Patella Tendinopathy - PROBABLERobert Williams - Left Knee Meniscal Tear - OUT

Due to the injury, he missed the Celtics' last outing against the Toronto Raptors. In his absence, they lost the game, ending their six-game winning streak.

The Celtics are in an incredible position heading into the offseason and look like a team that can win games without Tatum. However, they would like to guarantee their spot in the playoffs as the race for the top four is incredibly close. A win tonight will push the Celtics to first place in the East for the first time this season.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum MVP case:



— 27.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG (career highs)

— Leads NBA in total points

— Leads NBA in +/-

— Best record in East

— Best point differential in East

— Best point differential in 2022

— Best defense in NBA

— Celtics 22-5 when he scores 30+ Jayson Tatum MVP case:— 27.1 PPG, 8.1 RPG (career highs)— Leads NBA in total points— Leads NBA in +/-— Best record in East— Best point differential in East— Best point differential in 2022— Best defense in NBA— Celtics 22-5 when he scores 30+ https://t.co/94Ex9VZ5nz

Although it would be wise to rest Tatum ahead of the playoffs to avoid the risk of reaggravating the injury, his presence will be a significant boost for the Celtics.

There is a great chance Tatum will suit up later tonight, but his minutes might be limited as his injury might get worse with movement. A win is crucial for the C's, and their best chance of doing that is with the 24-year-old.

Tatum is averaging career-high numbers in points (27.1) and rebounds (8.1). Added to that are 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. The three-time All-Star is shooting 45% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc.

