Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Miami Heat for Game 4? Latest on Celtics 5x All-Star's status (April 29)

On Monday, Jayson Tatum will be available to play in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat in Miami.

Tatum has played in all previous games of the ongoing series. His latest appearance was in Game 3 of the series, which featured the Celtics star registering 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block to lead the team to victory and go up 2-1 in the first-round playoff series.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum missed eight games this season, including the Celtics' final two games of the regular season. Tatum was sidelined in the regular season's final games due to a right knee contusion.

However, Tatum soon returned to action for the Celtics for their first post-season game against the Heat and has been healthy ever since.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs. Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum has played 22 career games against the Miami Heat in the regular season and won 13 of them. He has averaged 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game against the Heat in the regular season.

The five-time NBA All-Star has also played 23 playoff games versus the Heat, winning 11 of them, including two of the three games played so far in the series. Tatum has faced the Heat three times in the Eastern Conference Finals: in 2020, 2022, and 2023. The Heat won in 2020 and 2023, and Tatum led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference title in 2022.

The ongoing series is the first time Tatum is facing the Heat in a non-Eastern Conference Final playoff setting. He is averaging 24.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the ongoing series ahead of Game 4.

The three-time All-NBA player also averaged 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists as the Boston Celtics secured a 3-0 record against the Miami Heat in the 2023–24 regular season.

With the Celtics-Heat playoff matchup gaining traction as an Eastern Conference playoff classic rivalry, Jayson Tatum and the first-seed Celtics will look to extend their 2-1 lead with a win over the last-seed Heat in the upcoming Game 4.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat?

Game 4 of the Celtics-Heat first-round playoff series is scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will be available locally on BSSUN and NBCS-BOS. It will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.

