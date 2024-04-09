Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update for Celtics' All-Star (April 9)

The Boston Celtics have listed forward Jayson Tatum as available for Tuesday's marquee Eastern Conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the fourth and final matchup, with the Celtics leading 2-1.

Throughout the NBA season, the Celtics have maintained their position as the league's top team. With an impressive record of 62 wins, the Celtics lead the league, bolstered by a strong 27-13 performance on the road. Notably, they faced a setback in their previous visit to Milwaukee this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the possibility of a playoff matchup in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics recognize the importance of winning in Milwaukee. Boston is riding a five-game winning streak and has won eight of its previous ten games.

Their focus remains on sustaining this winning trend, particularly with a looming game against the Knicks on the horizon.

Ranked second in 3-point shooting percentage, the Celtics possess a potent offensive weapon, offering a promising avenue for success away from home. On the defensive end, they hold the second position in both field-goal and 3-point shooting percentages.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum, sidelined in Sunday's victory against Portland due to a right knee contusion, is set to return on Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum has been sidelined for six games this season. He missed two games due to a right ankle impingement.

This isn't the first occurrence of ankle issues for Tatum this season. Earlier, he left a game prematurely against the Warriors on Dec. 19 due to a left ankle sprain.

The injury occurred just before the eighth-minute mark in the first quarter when Tatum inadvertently stepped on Brandin Podziemski's foot.

After the incident, he limped to the locker room. Although he returned at the start of the second quarter, it was evident that he lacked his typical explosiveness, which noticeably affected his performance for the rest of the game.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks?

The marquee Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will be nationally televised on Tru TV and TNT.

It can be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.